It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Rockland County?

Hey bagel lovers, it's National Bagel Day and we have picked a few spots in Rockland County that are known for serving a great bagel, of course with plenty of cream cheese or a smear.

If you don't agree with our choices, let us know where you go for bagels in the comments section. We are always on the hunt for great places to eat and love finding new spots.

But first, did you know that the bagel is nearly 500 years old and was first documented in travels from the Jewish families of Poland in the 1600s. They arrived in America with the huge Polish-Jewish immigration in the 1800s to New York where they became a huge success.

Nationwide, the bagel really didn't grab the attention of average folks until the mid-20th-century when mass manufacturing made it easier to transport those yummy round heaven of dough.

Here are our picks:

Zimi Bagel Cafe , 38 N Middletown Road, Pearl River: Made fresh all day at the shop, Zimi's bagels are known throughout the area for having that special something that sets them apart from the masses. Sure to become a favorite.

Nyack Hot Bagel & Deli , 348 Rt 59, Central Nyack: Serving the community great tasting bagels and sandwiches since 1995, Hot Bagel is a favorite for putting an emphasis on freshness and by having a super friendly staff. Word is try the bacon, egg, and cheese.

Kathy's Bagel Cafe & Deli , 310 N Main St., Spring Valley: Known as being a real "New York," bagel shop that's a favorite with hardcore bagel fans. One fan on Yelp calls their bagels "utterly delicious." Heard the coffee is good too.

Bagel Train , 150 Orange Ave., Suffern: These bagels are known for having just the right "texture," of not being too chewy or too tough. Also known for generous servings of lox and toasting up nicely a day later.

Goldberg Famous Bagels, 198 S Main St., New City: Delicious bagels, great service, and worth the wait, are just a few of the Yelp description offered about Goldberg's. They are also known for having just the right amount of flavor mixed with texture. Sounds good to me.

So, there they are. What are your favorite spots? Leave a comment below and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

