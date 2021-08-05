Italian Restaurant Offers 'Classic' Seafood, Pasta Dishes

A Westchester County restaurant that opened its doors a few years ago could be the next spot to try for fans of seafood and pasta dishes.

Dolphin South launched in the heart of Pleasantville in 2019. It is located at 39 Wheeler Ave. in Pleasantville.

As the name suggests, the menu features a number of seafood appetizers and dishes. Some of the appetizers include sauteed mussels and grilled octopus.

Pasta dishes listed on the Dolphin South menu include the Paccheri Portinaio, which is served with oxtail, sausage, beef, and tomato, and the Chitarra Limone allo Scoglio, which is made with mussels, calamari, and shrimp.

"Seafood was super fresh and the pasta was amazing! My son had the Bucatini a matriciana - classic dish executed perfectly with al dente pasta and deep rich sauce," K C., of New Fairfield, wrote in a review on Yelp.

The dessert menu features a chocolate flourless cake and a ricotta cheesecake.

Dolphin South is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

