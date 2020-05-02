Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'I Know This Much Is True': Here's New Premiere Day For HBO Series Produced In Area

Kathy Reakes
Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, "I Know This Much Is True," premieres Sunday, May 10 on HBO. This is the official trailer.
Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, "I Know This Much Is True," premieres Sunday, May 10 on HBO. This is the official trailer. Video Credit: HBO
Mark Ruffalo Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Once planned to premiere in April, a much-anticipated HBO series filmed in the Hudson Valley staring Mark Ruffalo has been moved back a couple of weeks.

According to HBO, the series' first episode of, "I Know This Much Is True" will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Based on the book by author Wally Lamb, the series tells the story of identical twins, played by Ruffalo, and follows the trials, betrayals, and ultimately, the forgiveness, in their lives.

Much of the filming was done in the Hudson Valley, mainly Dutchess County, specifically in a Mount Carmel neighborhood in Poughkeepsie.

A scene from the series.

@MarkRuffalo/Twitter

The six-episode series also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis. Kathryn Hahn, and former Rockland resident Rosie O’Donnell.

In a  tweet, Ruffalo said he can't wait for everyone to see the series.

Watch the newly released official trailer above.

