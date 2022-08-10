Husband-Wife Tandem Of Ex-College Basketball Coach, News Anchor Operating Two NY Eateries

A background in television broadcasting isn’t typical of most restaurateurs, but it doesn’t seem to be hurting New York husband and wife team, Mo Cassara and Elisa DiStefano.

In May 2022, the couple celebrated the reopening of their freshly-renovated restaurant on Long Island, The Point Bar & Grill, located in Point Lookout.

It’s just three blocks away from their other eatery, MO’NELISA Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, which they opened in 2016.

Diners will no doubt recognize Cassara, a former Hofstra University basketball coach turned analyst for CBS Sports Network and ESPN. DiStefano is a former news anchor for News 12 Long Island.

When not in front of the camera or caring for their two young children, the couple is busy overseeing their two businesses.

The Point is billed as a family-friendly dining destination serving up a wide array of offerings, including burgers, seafood, and salads. The restaurant also caters events and hosts private parties.

Down the street, at MO’NELISA, it’s all Italian. This is where diners will find a variety of traditional and unique pizza pies, along with a full menu of authentic Italian fare, reads the website.

“With the mission of providing the community with a warm, family friendly dining destination serving homemade food and family recipes, MO'NELISA is true to its motto ‘where food meets family.’”

A check of online reviews points to a satisfied customer base.

“Mo'Nelisa is a very nice Italian restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating in the heart of Point Lookout,” Aileen R., of Oceanside, wrote on Yelp.

“The portions were generous and the dishes were delicious. I will definitely be returning.”

“I can't say enough about the newly reopened Point,” Nick F., of Massapequa, wrote on Yelp.

“The Tuna Tacos were a great choice, fresh and delicious. The Santa Fe Salad with grilled chicken was a huge portion, spiced perfect, and also delicious. I couldn't ask for a better lunch.”

MO’NELISA is located at 28 Lido Blvd. in Point Lookout. Find out more on its website.

The Point Bar & Grill is located at 70 Lido Blvd. in Point Lookout. Find out more on its website.

