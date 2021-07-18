Husband-Wife Sandwich Shop Praised For 'Unique' Flavors, Fresh Ingredients

A Westchester County sandwich shop known for its fresh and unique menu offerings has seen hundreds of positive reviews online.

MELT Sandwich Shop has received 4-and-a-half stars on Yelp from its more than 500 reviews. The shop is located at 277 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

The business was opened in 2009 by a husband and wife who say they've worked to create a menu using ingredients made in-house.

"All of our meats are slow-roasted, smoked, or grilled here, and all of our veggies are cut fresh each morning," the owners wrote. "We make everything from our BBQ sauce to our flatbread to our ketchup!"

Yelpers have praised the number of options the menu has and the use of fresh ingredients.

"I come here all of the time and have tried their soup, salads, and sandwiches," Colette H., from New York, New York, wrote. "Their food is always fresh and delicious. I have loved everything I have tried here! My favorite is the BLT!"

Customers can also place their orders ahead of time, either online or by calling in, which some reviewers suggested in case the shop is busy. A number of reviews also praised the shop's customer service.

"Staff is always friendly and helpful when it comes to making a decision on what deliciousness you want to take on," Christopher L., of White Plains, said. "Besides sandwiches, they also have personal pizzas and salad which are amazing."

The shop's online menu lists a variety of soups, salads, pizzas, and, of course, sandwiches.

"Best sandwiches in White Plains! Their unique and fresh flavors set themselves apart from other eateries," Maria C., of White Plains, said. "Mango and Southwestern are the absolute best."

The sandwich shop is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

