Hundreds Of Thousands Flock To Dutchess For NY's Second Largest County Fair

About half a million people are expected to visit the 174th Dutchess County Fair, which runs from Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 25.

The tradition of the Dutchess County Fair, the second largest county fair in New York State, dates back to the 1840s and celebrates the county’s agricultural heritage.

The fair, which is set on more than 162 acres of meticulously manicured gardens and grass on Route 9 in Rhinebeck, is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. It will feature a wide range of agricultural and horticultural exhibits.

For the fourth consecutive year, the fair will also offer a sensory-friendly period for individuals with disabilities on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this time, the fair will be free of loud music and bright lights that can impact those living with sensory processing issues. Early entry is available starting at 9 a.m.

County Executive Marc Molinaro expressed his love for the fair.

“Yes, I unabashedly love the Dutchess County Fair,” he said. “I love the crowds and the people it employs. I love the rides, the games, the show of agriculture. I love the spork races, diving dogs, cooking displays, talking robot and all its foods. I love the sights, sounds, scents and the tradition embodied within it all. I even love that juggling German fellow! Since 1990, I’ve not missed a Fair season, and I hope to see you there this week!”

“I wish the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, its board, staff and volunteers every success for the 174th annual Dutchess County Fair, and I look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike at the Fair!"

