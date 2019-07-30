Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Lifestyle

Huge New Movie Filming In Upstate NY Needs 2,000 Extras

Kathy Reakes
An upstate film production company is looking to hire more than 2,000 extras for an upcoming Hollywood film.
An upstate film production company is looking to hire more than 2,000 extras for an upcoming Hollywood film. Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you don't mind driving a few hours and are dreaming of seeing your face on the big screen, then your chance has arrived in the form of a major casting call looking for thousands of extras for a Hollywood movie.

Although the word is mum on the name of the film, or what stars will appear, there is huge excitement about the project that will film in Syracuse and produced by American High.

According to Mary Driscoll with AND Casting, they are looking for 2,000 background extras to appear in the film that will be shot the last week in August until the beginning of October.

"We are casting for the biggest film to ever shoot in Syracuse," she said.

The agency is looking for college students in particular, but all ages, genders, and ethnicities 18 years old and up are encouraged to apply, she added.

Extras are paid on average $170 a day for their work.

To send your information and be put on a list for updates on the project email: https://andcasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply .

For questions surrounding the project, email Annie Delano at Annie.Delano.Casting@gmail.com .

