Hudson Valley's Eric, Lara Trump Welcome Baby Girl

There’s a new Trump in town.

Westchester County residents Eric and Lara Trump had their second child, Carolina Dorothy Trump, the couple announced on social media.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world,” Eric tweeted late Monday, Aug. 19. “We love you already!”

Lara, 36, announced that she was pregnant in April. Carolina joins the couple’s first-born, 23-month-old Luke, who was born in September 2017.

Eric Trump spent much of his life near Byram Lake at Seven Springs, the 230-acre estate his father purchased in 1995. It straddles the towns of North Castle, New Castle, and Bedford.

Built in 1919 by Washington Post owner Eugene Meyer (the father of Katherine Graham), Seven Springs was purchased by Donald Trump in 1996 for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Eric and Lara Trump and their children lived in a home at Seven Springs for nearly five years before relocating to their current residence, in Briarcliff Manor near the Trump National Golf Club.

