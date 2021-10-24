Contact Us
Hudson Valley Woman Wins $2.5 Million In NY State Lottery

Amana Akter
Amana Akter Photo Credit: NY Lottery

A woman is in full celebration mode after the NY Lottery “made her year.”

A Hudson Valley woman is feeling lucky after cashing in the top prize of a New York State Lottery scratcher.

Columbia County resident Amana Akter, of the city of Hudson, has claimed her top prize on the New York Lottery’s $2,500,000 "Make My Year" scratch-off ticket. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $250,000 a year for 10 years.

Officials said that Akter opted to take her $2,500,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $1,523,340, after required withholdings.

Akter was the final winner of the $2,500,000 Make My Year ticket, which has been retired. Players will have until July 29, 2022, to claim the remaining prizes on the sold-out ticket.

 “I have a lot of dreams to fulfill,” Akter said after claiming the last top prize on the popular scratch-off.

