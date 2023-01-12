Hudson Valley Woman To Compete On Jeopardy!

A woman from Northern Westchester will soon compete in an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Somers resident Katie Palumbo, who works as a museum membership specialist, will appear on America's favorite quiz show in an episode airing on Monday, Jan. 16 on ABC, according to officials from the show.

The episode will air at 7 p.m.

In its 39th season, the show is now hosted by both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

The episode with Palumbo will be hosted by Jennings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.