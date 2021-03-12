Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hudson Valley Woman To Be Contestant On NBC’s 'Ellen’s Game Of Games'

Zak Failla
A Scarsdale resident is set to be a contestant on NBC's "Ellen's Game of Games"
A Scarsdale resident is set to be a contestant on NBC's "Ellen's Game of Games" Photo Credit: NBC

A Westchester resident is set to make her primetime debut as a featured contestant on NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” where she will compete for cash prizes.

Scarsdale resident Laura McDonald will be featured on the Ellen DeGeneres-led game show in an episode airing on NBC at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Now in its fourth season, the show has unveiled new twists and outlandish never-before-seen games that are supersized versions of games played on DeGeneres’ daytime talk show that made her so popular.

According to the showrunners, “contestants must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

“Every episode features DeGeneres’ irrepressible personality along with an impressive roster of games.”

McDonald will potentially play different games over four rounds, with the winner of each round advancing to play “Know or Go,” with a chance to make it to the final round to play “Hotter Hands,” during which they have 60 seconds to correctly answer as many questions as possible by selecting between two images.

