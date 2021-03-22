Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley Teen Advances To Next Round Of 'American Idol'

Kathy Reakes
Laila Mach
Laila Mach Photo Credit: Laila Mach/Instagram

A 15-year-old singer from the Hudson Valley is hoping her dreams come true as she won a trip to the Hollywood duets challenges on "American Idol."

Ulster County resident Laila Mach, age 15, blew away the judges with an original song and earned songwriting praise from judge Lionel Richie during the show on Sunday, March 21.

Mach, a sophomore at New Paltz High School said on Instagram she couldn't believe she just "did that," after singing a Clinton Kane song. 

"WOW. That JUST happened! I just sang @CLINTONKANE ON @AMERICANIDOL !! Round 1 officially in the books!!!! and guess who’s being featured AGAIN TOMORROW NIGHT?! See you for DUETS!" Mach said.

Mach will be paired on Monday, March 22, with singer Ava August, also 15. Their performance is part of round two of Hollywood week in which the judges pair different contestants to perform duets together.

To watch Mach's performance, tune in to "American Idol" at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.

