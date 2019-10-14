Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Fall Lineup Announced

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is back and ready to serve up a brand-new lineup of local menus, ingredients and flavors.

This biannual two-week event, which was started in 2006 by The Valley Table magazine, helps to promote all aspects of the local food scene. From chefs and farmers to artisanal producers, purveyors and more, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is among the largest Restaurant Weeks in the country with more than 200 eateries showcasing the best of their cuisine.

Each restaurant participating in HVRW will offer special three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus between Monday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 17 for the promotional prices of $22.95 (lunch) and $32.95 (dinner).

Officials say an additional 20 restaurants will be participating in the event for the first time to represent a variety of cuisines throughout Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Ulster, Orange, Sullivan and Dutchess counties. This year’s HVRW newcomers include:

Bernie’s Holiday Restaurant, an American Fish and Steakhouse in Sullivan

Café Pitti, which serves specialty wood-fired dishes and Italian classics in Orange

Coppola’s La Fantasia Ristorante, an authentic Italian eatery in Ulster

Joe & Joe, a traditional Italian eatery in Rockland

Le Chambord at Curry Estate’s restaurant, serving an American continental menu in Dutchess

Sapori, an authentic Italian eatery in Westchester

Único, serving internationally creative cuisine in Westchester

This year’s HVRW is also the first under the new owner, Today Media.

“We are incredibly excited for our very first HVRW,” said Mike Martinelli, Today Media’s Hudson Valley Group Publisher. “We plan to continue the goals first set out by founders and previous owners of HVRW and The Valley Table, Jerry Novesky and Janet Crawshaw, which are to cultivate the relationships between Hudson Valley restaurants, farms and purveyors both in the magazine and during HVRW.

"We look forward to increasing the exposure to these relationships, to The Valley Table and to Hudson Valley Restaurant Week in the years to come.”

