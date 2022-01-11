Hudson Valley Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'

A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items.

The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.

During the episode, Webb will try menu items including the restaurant's famous "Holy Cannoli Pancake" and wings, Cooking Channel officials said.

"Casey Webb's food frenzy takes him to New York's Hudson Valley for a classic fall, orchard-to-table treat, an Italian dessert for breakfast and wings so hot they have him seeing ghosts in the 4.5-pound Atomic Ghost Wings Challenge," the episode synopsis said.

The restaurant is also known for its variety of pancakes and other breakfast food, according to Yelp.

For those who miss the first airing, the episode will also air Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1 a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

