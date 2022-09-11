Contact Us
Hudson Valley Resident Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron

Nicole Valinote
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron.

The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew.

"It's made with natural flavors," she said. "That means they stripped away the artificial, and left nothing but goodness. What can I say? We have a lot in common."

Watch the full video here.

Earlier this summer, Stewart, who owns a country farmhouse in the Bedford hamlet of Katonah, also advertised a clothing collaboration with the Anti-Social Social Club and her new Las Vegas restaurant on her Instagram page.

The eatery, named "The Bedford," held its grand opening in August.

