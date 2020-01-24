Hudson Valley Resident Crowned Miss New York Teen USA 2020

A Westchester resident has been crowned Miss New York Teen USA 2020.

Maya Dominguez, of Yonkers, was crowned the new winner on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College in Harrison.

Dominguez competed against 116 contestants who faced seven judges during private interviews, and evening and activewear competitions.

Miss Teen USA is a beauty pageant run by the Miss Universe Organization for girls aged 14–19.

This year marks the 38th Miss Teen USA pageant. It will be held during the spring of 2020.

