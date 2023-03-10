Hudson Valley Resident Co-Produced Oscar Favorite For Picture Of Year

With the Oscars airing this weekend few people have focused on part-time Hudson Valley resident and Vassar alumnus Jon Read who co-produced this year's favorite film.

Read, who doesn't divulge where he lives in the Hudson Valley, was the co-producer and production supervisor of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," according to Laurent Rejto, of the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The film has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and many others.

In 2010, as a recent graduate from Vassar, Read got one of his first film gigs as a production assistant on the movie "Francine," starring Melissa Leo.

Read worked closely on "Francine," with Greg Meola. The film recently received rave reviews at the Berlin Film Festival, Rejto added.

Read's rise from production assistant followed quickly, and includes at least five films he has produced or coordinated in the Hudson Valley through Savage Rose Films, which he runs with producing partner Allison Rose Carter.

Productions included:

"A Vigilante," starring Olivia Wilde

"Diane," starring Mary Kay Place

"The Mountain," starring Jeff Goldblum

"Shirley," starring Elisabeth Moss

"The Adults," starring Michael Cera.

Filming resulted in millions of dollars of local economic developments and jobs, Rejto said.

"It's always great to see good people succeed, Rejto said. "We've always supported Jon's efforts and we'll be rooting for him at the Oscars and on all his future projects."

The Oscars will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 12, on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.