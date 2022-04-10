Hudson Valley Pizzeria Praised For Large Portions, 'Out Of This World' Cannolis

A Hudson Valley pizzeria has received praise from online reviewers for its portion sizes and quality desserts.

Putnam County restaurant Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria is located at at 225 Route 6 in Mahopac.

It serves a variety of wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes.

The Neapolitan pies offered on the menu include a chorizo pizza made with Mike's Hot Honey, broccoli rabe and sausage pizza, arugula and prosciutto pizza, and more.

Read the full menu here.

"Excellent pizza!" Kimberley J., of New Rochelle, said in a Yelp review. "Got the Neapolitan hybrid pizza and it was amazing! Will definitely be back."

Some online reviewers have praised the restaurant's desserts, which include homemade cannolis, chocolate hardshell tartufo, and chocolate lava cake.

"Let me tell you about this gem!" Karen P., of Virginia, said in a Yelp review. "The food it is great and their cannolis are out of this world!! Great customer service and big portions!! Totally recommend it!! We will be back!!"

