Hudson Valley Municipality To Get $10M Grant For Downtown Upgrade

A dozen projects are planned in a Northern Westchester municipality that was awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award.

Peekskill was one of the communities in New York to receive a grant that is earmarked to “enrich the community with key catalytic projects,” according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Officials said that Peekskill will “incorporate mixed-used transit-oriented development, improve pedestrian connections, and support small businesses to create places where residents, commuters, and visitors want to shop, dine, and recreate.”

“We are focused on building New York State back better than ever before and these strategic investments in Peekskill and Baldwin will play an important role in our economic resurgence," Cuomo said in a statement.

"The Downtown Revitalization Initiative continues to work with and empower local communities to reimagine their cities to create a brighter future for present and future generations,” he added. "By investing in the infrastructure, we can help attract even more new businesses, residents, and visitors to these areas.”

According to officials, Peekskill “seeks to build upon its recent successes creating a downtown center with attractive features creating an active downtown, a strong and unique sense of place with market diversification in tourism and leisure activities, the arts, light industry, and media.”

Projects planned to be funded in Peekskill include:

Redevelop 41 N Division Street as a Mixed-Use Building Housing the Peekskill Arts Center, Multi-media Production Spaces, and Apartments - $1,638,752;

Transform the Kiley Youth Center as a New Location of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester - $1,500,000;

Revitalize the Paramount Theater - $1,000,000;

Downtown Revitalization Fund - $700,000;

Transform Downtown Peekskill with Public Art - $500,000;

Implement Public Wi-Fi in Lepore and Pugsley Parks and Low-Cost Internet Service for Bohlmann Towers and Barham Senior Houses - $380,000;

Create a Downtown Civic Hub and Improve the Downtown Public Realm - $1,626,000;

Improve Connections for Pedestrians and Cyclists between the Waterfront and Downtown - $1,102,000;

Create a Marketing and Branding Strategy with Wayfinding Signage - $500,000;

Enhance Pugsley Park as a Downtown Attraction - $313,248;

Enhance Monument Park, a Gateway into Downtown Peekskill - $260,000;

Reconstruct Fleischmann Pier and Improve Charles Point Park as a Premier Waterfront Destination - $180,000.

“Through the DRI, the city intends to crystallize its identity as a regional arts destination, a vibrant hub for businesses and jobs, and a center for tourism,” officials stated. “The DRI also aims to improve connectivity between the scenic waterfront, transit centers, and the downtown mixed-use community.

“Investing in strategic DRI projects will promote additional redevelopment and establish Peekskill as the ultimate small city in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey said that “New York State is making a big bet on the great City of Peekskill, because they know we have the people, the vision, and the community engagement necessary, to keep the City moving ever upward.

“Make no mistake: the State isn't providing ten million dollars in funding by accident,” he added. “They see strong, visionary leadership that is balancing growth and affordability, while remaining true to the creativity and diversity that brought us to this point.”

