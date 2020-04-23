Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Initial Antibody Study Reveals Percentage Of Randomly Tested NYers Who Are Positive
Lifestyle

Hudson Valley Man Will Appear On Wheel Of Fortune

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley man will star on Wheel of Fortune this week. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Wikipedia
A Hudson Valley man will star on Wheel of Fortune this week. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Wikipedia
A Hudson Valley man will star on Wheel of Fortune this week.
A Hudson Valley man will star on Wheel of Fortune this week. Video Credit: Wheel Of Fortune

A Hudson Valley man is going to “spin that wheel” as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Ulster County resident Michael Desisto, a musician from West Hurley, will take center stage on national television on Friday, April 24, when he battles it out against two other contestants for cash and prizes on the famed game show.

Desisto, an accomplished musician and SUNY New Paltz graduate, is a music instructor who plays bass at the Woodstock Playhouse.

A longtime fan of the show, Desisto earned a spot on “America’s Game” after submitting a video and comprehensive application to become a contestant.

Wheel of Fortune has been a fixture on televisions for nearly four decades, led by host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. In its 38th year, the show began as a daytime program before moving to its now traditional nighttime slot in 1983.

Desisto’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ABC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.