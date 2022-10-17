Hudson Valley High School Alum Makes Deal With Mark Cuban On Shark Tank After Bidding War

A Northern Westchester high school graduate struck a $250,000 deal with Mark Cuban after presenting his self-started business on Shark Tank.

Sam Chason, who graduated from Fox Lane High School in Bedford in 2016, appeared on the popular ABC-TV show on Friday, Oct. 14.

During his appearance, he presented his business, Storage Scholars, which he started in 2017 with his business partner, Matt Gronberg, during their time at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Chason's business partners with universities to put international students' belongings into storage during the summer, while also creating jobs for students on campus.

During Chason's appearance, he and Gronberg received offers from four of the show's "Sharks," from which they were seeking an offer of $250,000 for a 5 percent interest in the company.

After hearing offers, Chason and Gronberg decided to go with Cuban's offer of $250,000 for a 10 percent interest in the company, as seen in a clip from the show.

Cuban said during the show that his connections with schools would aid Chason and Gronberg in expanding their business to more universities.

"Dream big, stay in the moment, follow your gut — the rest will fall into place," Chason said in an Instagram post.

