Hudson Valley Family Makes Splash On Popular Game Show

A family in Northern Westchester that loves watching the "Family Feud" game show got a chance to be on the popular program themselves after beating out thousands of other potential contestants.

Yorktown residents Rocky and Lori Bonitatibus were contestants on the show on Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12, with three of their four sons after waiting for almost three years to make it to the production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family, who are huge "Family Feud," fans, got the chance after Lori saw a story about trying out and took the chance. Fast forward a few months, and they were told they made the cut.

Then the pandemic hit and the owners of Fradeli's Deli in Yonkers had to wait it out for their chance at 15 minutes of fame.

The family, including Lori, and her husband Rocky II, along with three of their four adult sons: Joey, Nicky, and Rocky III, all former Yorktown High School sports standouts, made the trip and said they had a blast.

"We had so much fun," Rocky said. "We had some free time before the show and were able to get out and enjoy the town.

The family had a huge party at their house on Monday with family and friends to watch the first night of the show.

"It was great," Rocky said. "Everyone loved it and we had quite the party."

He added that Tuesday is "really must-see TV," as it's the best part of their time on the show.

"I can't give it away, but it was a blast," he said. "I hope everyone watches, it's funny."

Not to spoil the surprise, but the family did win some cash and they plan to spend part of it with a family vacation to celebrate big Rocky's 60th birthday in January.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.