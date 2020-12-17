How Can My Skin Survive A Winter Behind A Mask?

Dear Doctor,

The cold, dry weather is usually hard on my skin, and now frequent hand-washing, sanitizing, and mask wearing is making my hands extra dry and my face break out. How do I avoid winter wreaking havoc on my skin?

Sincerely,

“Cracking Under COVID”

Dear Cracking:

Soap and warm water may keep hands germ-free—which is critical for preventing the spread of COVID-19—but they also strip the naturally occurring moisture and oils in your skin, causing it to dry out and crack. And with low temperature and humidity levels, it can feel like your skin is screaming for help.

There are things you can do, however, to help soothe winter dry skin while still washing regularly.

Choose a soap that’s fragrance free

For some of us, the frequent use of hand cleansers or alcohol-based hand sanitizers may cause hand dermatitis, or hand eczemas. Sometimes the red, itchy rash is an allergic reaction to ingredients in the products. So a good plan is to avoid any fragranced products, as they’re often the culprits causing allergic dermatitis.

Get out of hot water

Though long, hot showers and baths may feel like a good idea during winter, it is actually harsh on the skin. If your skin appears red following a shower or bath, your water temperature is too hot.

Moisturize

After hand-washing and patting your hands dry, moisturize with a bland hand cream, avoiding irritants like fragrances, and choosing creams and ointments over lotions for deeper absorption. It’s important to moisturize whenever your hands feel dry—and even when they don’t. Especially during this pandemic, preventive skin care is key as dry, cracked skin makes it easier for bacteria and other germs to get inside the body.

Make silky hands part of your nighttime skin care routine

You can minimize the drying effects by removing rings and other jewelry before bedtime. Certain zones on our hands, such as by our rings, are where soap residue may have longer contact with the skin, creating more irritation in those areas. Be sure to rinse any remaining cleansing products from your hands and apply a bland moisturizer after, such as plain petroleum jelly. For really dry and cracked skin, you may want to seal in the moisture by covering your heavily moisturized hands with cotton gloves overnight to allow the hands to heal.

Keep your mask clean

There’s strong evidence that face coverings really can and do save lives, so skin irritation from frequent face mask usage is a small price to pay to prevent the spread of the virus. The good news is there are simple ways to prevent “maskne,” such as keeping your mask clean and avoiding use of any greasy products underneath the mask. All facial moisturizers should be oil free and non-comedogenic (don’t clog pores) to avoid acne development. If using cloth masks, they should be laundered with fragrance free detergent, and avoid fabric softener or dryer sheets. Also, try not to pick at any blemishes or touch your face. If your acne persists, contact your dermatologist for prescription medication.