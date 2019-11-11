Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Lifestyle

Here's Where New York Ranks Among Nation's Most Obese States

Valerie Musson
New York ranked better than many states in a new study of obesity ratings.
New York ranked better than many states in a new study of obesity ratings. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than seven out of 10 adults in the United States ages 20 and older are overweight or obese. A new study from WalletHub aimed to rank the states from most to least obese, and New York ranked better than most.

States were ranked based on a variety of factors including obesity rates, sugary beverage consumption, obesity-related healthcare costs and more. A total of 29 key metrics were analyzed.

The most obese state was determined to be Mississippi (No. 1), followed by West Virginia (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4) and Alabama (No. 5).

New York is much further down the list, coming in at No. 40 out of all 50 states and Washington D.C.

The study also determined each state’s favorite food. Predictably, New Yorkers’ favorite food was found to be Buffalo wings.

To view the full study on WalletHub, click here .

