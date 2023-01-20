Here's When NASA Rocket Launch Will Be Visible Across East Coast

A mission dubbed "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" is coming soon, and the rocket itself, the first of its kind, will be visible across the East Coast.

The 59-foot-tall Rocket Lab USA Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island in Virginia on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

The mission will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360. The map above shows where the rocket will be visible.

With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry.

