Here's When 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Will Make Appearance At Her Hudson Valley Store

Hey Snooki fans, the queen is coming back to her roots in the Hudson Valley for a special visit to her shop in the Hudson Valley.

The reality star of "Jersey Shore" fame announced she's headed to her Beacon boutique named The Snooki Store next month for a special meet and greet with fans.

Snooki's first boutique is in, -where else? - Madison, New Jersey.

The Dutchess County boutique, which opened in October at 508 Main Street, sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by what she says is her own fashion sense.

Why Beacon? Snooki grew up in Beacon and said the town was the perfect spot to open her second venue.

"We are opening up our second location of the Snooki Shop in Beacon NY, where I grew up in the Hudson Valley. So I'm super excited to go back to my roots but also excited for all of you to be able to have the Snooki Shop in Beacon, NY on Main Street. So get ready because it's happening and I cannot wait," Snooki said in a video last year announcing the opening.

The Saturday, April 24, event is by VIP ticket only for at $100 a pop and includes a special shopping experience with the star as well as a selfie.

The ticket also will provide shoppers with:

A custom Goodie Bag upon entry - made specifically by Nicole. Items inside the bag include Nicole’s favorite items.

25% Off your total purchase.

All purchased items will be bagged in our limited edition VIP Snooki Shop Reusable Tote Bags

A one-on-one shopping experience with Nicole, who will be taking pictures with all of our VIPS!

Once you purchase your ticket, you are automatically entered into a VIP Giveaway in which two winners from each event will receive a Snooki Shop surprise bundle bag of items.

Event organizers say due to COVID-19 the shop will only allow 25 percent capacity at the event. All attendees must wear a mask and temperatures will be taken at the door. Officials also ask everyone to practice social distancing while talking and taking photos with Snooki.

