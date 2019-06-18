Here's What's On Menu At Newly Opened Hot Dog Express In Pearl River

Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Hot Dog Express, newly opened at 184 Brightwood Avenue in Pearl River, serves hot dogs, customized salads, sandwiches and more.
Hot Dog Express, newly opened at 184 Brightwood Avenue in Pearl River, serves hot dogs, customized salads, sandwiches and more. Photo Credit: Hot Dog Express (Facebook)

Have a hankering for a simple, no-nonsense and all-American meal? Stop by Pearl River’s newly opened Hot Dog Express, located at 184 Brightwood Avenue.

The food-truck-turned-restaurant was opened by Bill Einhorn, who trained with the Culinary Institute of America, and his wife, Wendy. The eatery, which specializes in hot dogs and customized salads, had its official opening on Wednesday, May 15.

The cozy space is about 400 square feet in size and is equipped with just four stools and a no-frills menu.

Einhorn, a Nanuet resident and 30-year veteran of the food biz, knew that he wanted his eatery to focus on hot dogs but also wanted to prioritize salads as a healthier alternative. According to Lohud , he’s already selling 40 to 50 salads a week.

"There's nothing like this in Pearl River," said Einhorn. "Everyone's been telling me how happy they are that I'm here."

In addition to offering hot dogs with a wide array of toppings like onions, sauerkraut, relish, bacon, chili, mushrooms and more, Hot Dog Express’ menu features plenty of other simple and classic eats like tuna sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, burgers, shrimp baskets, meatloaf farm subs, turkey burgers and more.

Hot Dog Express is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Facebook page .

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

