Here's The Most Popular Christmas Toy In New York

When Santa Claus comes to town, New Yorkers have a very specific request for what he leaves under the tree this year.

Citing information from Google Trends, a new study from reviews.org found which were the most-searched toys on Google during the holiday season. Using that data, they were able to determine the most sought after gifts for shoppers in each state.

In New York, LEGO playlets took the top spot, the only nation, the only state to pick the popular plastic brick sets.

Nationally, Nerf guns were the most popular gift this year, with it being the most popular Christmas toy in 11 states, while the Nintendo Switch was the most popular video game system throughout the country.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.