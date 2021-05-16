Hamlet In Area Drawing Attention For History Of UFO Sightings

A quiet Hudson Valley hamlet is gaining notoriety for being one of the hottest spots for UFO sightings in the country.

The Hudson Valley has long been known as a hotbed for purported UFO activity, with Pine Bush, the small Orange County community in the Town of Crawford right at the epicenter of sightings and encounters.

For decades, there have been reports of UFO activities in the Hudson Valley, with locals reporting objects in the sky on multiple occasions, specifically in and around Pine Bush.

Author Ellen Crystall documented hundreds of encounters in the area of Pine Bush in her 1991 book “Silent Invasion,” which includes first-hand accounts of personal experiences involving extraterrestrial activities in the region.

Linda Zimmermann, a Hudson Valley author and UFO enthusiastic who penned “Hudson Valley UFOs” also collected eyewitness accounts of area residents who have reported seeing giant triangles, disks, cylinders, and rectangular craft, as well as those with missing time and uncomfortably close encounters.

On Friday, June 4, the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum, a year-round exhibit highlighting the extraterrestrial activity of the Hudson Valley, New York, and New England, will also be opening in the heart of downtown following a COVID-19 delay.

Adjacent to Shawangunk in Ulster County, Pine Bush has been at the center of extraterrestrial events, with the community even holding an annual “UFO Fair” on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend that is expected to be bigger than ever when it returns this year.

During the UFO Fair, Main Street will be shut down as an eclectic cast of characters takes over for UFO novelties, live characters walking about, pop-up street performances, and interactive games.

There will be evidence of extraterrestrial life presented by some of the area’s largest paranormal groups, and “aliens” will be hiding all over Pine Bush.

Organizers of the Fair noted that: “For our most serious enthusiasts and skywatchers, the 'Speaker Tent will host some of the most notable speakers in the UFO world as they discuss Pine Bush, its UFO History and beyond.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.