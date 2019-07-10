Good Samaritan Hospital Awarded Certification From The Joint Commission

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has earned a second consecutive Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The certification is awarded to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers who actively work to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.

Joint Commission experts evaluated Good Samaritan Hospital’s compliance with advanced disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.

“We are pleased to receive certification from the Joint Commission in recognition of our dedication to evolving patient care,” said Mary P. Leahy, MD, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System. “This designation signifies our commitment to delivering quality care, advanced technology and a highly-skilled team for the increasing number of patients undergoing total hip or total knee replacement surgery.”

Awarded for a two-year period, the certification was developed in response to the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.

A New Space for Orthopedic Care

To further foster a specialized, patient-first approach to orthopedic care, the Joint Replacement Program at Good Samaritan Hospital has recently undergone a comprehensive upgrade to its facilities. The 10,000-square-foot orthopedic unit now has 14 private en-suite rooms set to open this summer. The refurbished space also includes a multi-purpose room used for patient education, mindfulness exercises and community dining; a PT/OT gym complete with large scale simulations/props to help patients practice navigating activities of daily living; a mileage marked walking track and a family waiting area with coffee bar.

For more information about the Joint Replacement Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, please call (845) 368-5884 or visit www.goodsamhosp.org/total-joint-replacement.