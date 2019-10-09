Good Samaritan Hospital And Sterling National Bank Golf And Tennis Classic Raises $120,000

More than 120 golf and tennis enthusiasts played for a purpose during the 30th Annual Good Samaritan Hospital and Sterling National Bank Golf and Tennis Classic on September 16. Approximately $120,000 was raised through the event, which was held at the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, New York.

Proceeds from the Golf and Tennis Classic will support enhancements in facilities, equipment, technology and services at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

In addition to an 18-hole golf shamble and round robin tennis tournament, the fundraiser featured a dinner reception, live auction and raffle for Billy Joel concert tickets.

"The Golf and Tennis Classic and the hospital foundation’s other events are great ways for our community to support Good Samaritan Hospital," said Harold J. Peterson, chair of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. “Funds raised here stay here, helping to bring ongoing advances to local healthcare in Suffern.”

Golf outings were also held for Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis on August 26 and for St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick on September 25. The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation is also hosting two upcoming fundraising events in 2019: Girls’ Night Out on October 17 at Hilton Pearl River, and Corks & Forks on November 17 at Paramount Country Club in New City. Reservations are required for both. For information, please contact the Foundation at (845) 368-5151 or send an email to Info_bschsfoundations@bshsi.org.