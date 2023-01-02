Good Hydration Linked To Lower Risk For Faster Aging, Disease, Early Death: New Study

Drinking enough water can help you lower the risk of disease, faster aging, and early death, according to a brand-new study.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” according to the study by the National Institutes of Health, which was published Monday, Jan. 2 in the journal eBioMedicine.

Researchers who used data gathered from over 11,500 adults over a 30-year period analyzed links between serum sodium levels – which go up when fluid intake goes down – and various indicators of health.

They found that adults with serum sodium levels at the higher end of a normal range were more likely to develop chronic conditions and show signs of advanced biological aging than those with serum sodium levels in the medium range. Adults with higher levels were also more likely to die at a younger age.

The study expands on research the scientists published in March 2022, which found links between higher ranges of normal serum sodium levels and increased risks for heart failure.

The authors also cited research that finds about half of people worldwide don’t meet recommendations for daily total water intake, which often starts at six cups a day.

“On the global level, this can have a big impact,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., a study author, and researcher at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of NIH. “Decreased body water content is the most common factor that increases serum sodium, which is why the results suggest that staying well hydrated may slow down the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.”

