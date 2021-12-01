Get The Attention You Deserve At The Phelps Hand, Wrist, And Elbow Center

Did you know that common daily activities such as typing, writing, or playing sports can impact the health of your hands, wrists, and elbows? If pain in your upper extremities is interfering with your everyday life, it’s time to seek medical attention. At the Phelps Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Center, we offer complete, multidisciplinary care to treat upper extremity pain.

Some common upper extremity conditions include tendonitis, nerve compression, and arthritis. All conditions have their own symptoms, but common causes include age, overuse, physical injuries, genetic susceptibility, or underlying medical conditions.

Preventing tendonitis or arthritis can be tricky but maintaining overall body health with a nutritious diet and exercise can help. Remember to warm up before a strenuous activity and to stretch after.

You do not need a prior diagnosis or a referral to visit our Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Center, so consider coming in if you’re experiencing any type of pain or discomfort in your upper extremities. Our team of physicians and occupational therapists will work together to find the right treatment plan for you.

Everyone has their own unique medical needs, so we give each patient an individualized treatment plan. Our Initial Consultation Physician Team assesses your condition, and our Rehabilitation Team works with you to find the best course of action.

For more information on appointments and treatment plans, please contact our Concierge Service at 1-833-51-HANDS or visit phelps.northwell.edu/hand-wrist-elbow-center.