Forest Fires, Droughts, Supply-Chain Issues Could Cause Christmas Tree Shortages

Supply-chain issues, along with fires and droughts that have impacted the country over the past year, may also take a toll on the Christmas tree industry in the United States.

The Christmas tree industry in the US may experience a shortage this year, both of artificial and live trees, the American Christmas Tree Association first announced in September.

The association said a combination of "unprecedented weather events in the Pacific Northwest," such as fires heat waves and droughts, have impacted the number of Christmas trees grown.

Additionally, supply chain issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have also led to fewer artificial trees being available for purchase, which could cause the existing trees to be sold at a higher price.

“We hope that every person who wants a Christmas tree will find their perfect tree this year,” ACTA Executive Director Jami Warner said in a statement. “If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early. “

