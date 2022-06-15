Ford Recalling Nearly 3 Million Vehicles Over Rollaway Concerns

Ford announced a recall of nearly three million vehicles that may have gear-shifting issues that could cause them to move in an unintended direction upon parking.

“Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wrote in its report.

"The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.”

A damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, and cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction, according to the NHTSA.

The vehicle may also roll away after the driver selects the 'Park' position. The agency cautioned that “either scenario increases the risk of a crash or injury.”

There have been six reports of property damage and four injuries related to the issue that led to the recall, according to the NHTSA. This marks the fifth recall from Ford for the same issue since 2018.

The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap, free of charge, for owners of the recalled cars. Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, with the recall number 22S43.

Ford said that only 1 percent of all vehicles subject to the recall will have the defect. Owners impacted will be notified later this month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.