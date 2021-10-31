For 'Reel': Fishermen Catching Huge Tuna Weighing Up To 600 Pounds In NY Harbor

Anglers in the New York Harbor reeled in massive bluefin tuna in recent months, according to new reports.

Bluefin Tuna are the largest fish of the tuna species, and they can reach sizes of up to 13 feet and 2,000 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The fish are found in the western Atlantic, from Newfoundland to the Gulf of Mexico.

The New York Post reported that many anglers in the New York City area have been reeling in a significant number of the large trophy fish that weigh between 200 and 600 pounds, and fishermen have been able to catch them far closer to shore than in previous years.

NBC New York reported that the significant increase in huge bluefin tuna has led more anglers to travel to the area in hopes of catching one, with some fishermen saying they hope the large fish will return next season as well.

