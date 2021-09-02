Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Person Found Shot In Face, Head At Residence In Area
Lifestyle

Food Safety During Power Outages: Here's When To Save It, When To Throw It Out, USDA Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Frozen food
Frozen food Photo Credit: ElasticComputeFarm / Pixabay

After Tropical Depression Ida brought power outages to the region, some may be wondering what to do with the food stored in the refrigerator. 

United States Department of Agriculture said fridges keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. 

The department said people should keep the fridge door closed as much as possible, and discard perishable foods after four hours without power. This means discarding foods such as meat, poultry, fish and eggs.

US agencies said individuals should never taste food to try to determine if it has gone bad. 

Find a chart showing which foods are safe to keep and which should be discarded on FoodSafety.gov, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.