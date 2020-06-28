Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Entire Region
Lifestyle

Food Network Show Films At Restaurant In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Saw Mill Tavern in Ardsley will appear in an episode of a new Food Network show next month.
The Saw Mill Tavern in Ardsley will appear in an episode of a new Food Network show next month. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Food Network fans will want to be sure to watch a new series on the network that filmed at an area restaurant.

The series, "Undercover Chef," starring executive chef and restaurateur Mark Estee, recently filmed an episode in Westchester at the Saw Mill Taven in Ardsley, that is set to air on Thursday, July 16, at 10 p.m.

During the series, Estee sets up hidden cameras and goes undercover to reveal the shocking truth behind a restaurant's failure to thrive.

Estee and crew visited the Taven in January, after a conflict between the owner, Charlie Amchir, and his head chef puts the future of the restaurant in jeopardy. 

Their volatile relationship negatively impacts the staff, as well as the food being served to customers, the Food Network said in a description of the new show. 

Of course, there is plenty of drama, and then, just when it seems like Estee is making progress, he makes a shocking discovery that forces him to shut down the restaurant and consider aborting the mission entirely, the network said.

You'll have to watch to find out what happens. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.