First-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Store In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
One lucky winner will have plenty of holiday cash after winning more than $17K in the Take 5 lottery game.
Someone in the Hudson Valley has a few extra thousand dollars to spend on the holidays after winning a Take 5 lottery game.

The winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Thrifty Beverage located at 187 N. Hamilton St., in Poughkeepsie, according to New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the $17,513 jackpot were 5-9-11-30-34.

One other winning ticket was sold at a bagel shop on Staten Island, officials said.

Take 5 is played twice a day, one at midday and one in the evening. Both winning tickets were sold for the evening game.

No word yet on who the lucky winner might be.

The cost to play Take 5 is $1. 

