First Prime-Time Network TV Special On Gabby Petito Homicide Case To Air

What happened to Gabby Petito?

That's the name of the first prime-time network TV special on the homicide case of the 22-year-old Long Island native that's captured the attention of the nation.

The 48 Hours episode will air Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Jericka Duncan is the anchor.

The program will detail how the fact that Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie openly shared their lives on social media has made the case especially personal for millions.

A memorial visitation for Petito on Sunday, Sept. 26 will be open to the public.

It's scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. in Suffolk County at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home at 825 Main St. in Holbrook.

