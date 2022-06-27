First Look From Gabby Petito Movie Set Emerges As Brian Laundrie Notebook Confession Released

As news splashed that filming was underway for the Lifetime film "The Gabby Petito Story," her killer's attorney released part of his confession for all to read.

Photographers caught the two actors portraying Long Island native Gabby Petito, age 22, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, age 23, who relocated from LongIsland to North Port, Florida, on Thursday, June 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah, close to where Petito was found dead, reported Fox News.

Hours later, on Friday, June 24, Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, released part of Laundrie's eight-page confession following a hearing in a lawsuit filed by Petito's family who claims his parents knew he had killed Gabby but refused to help police or her family.

"I ended her life," Laundrie wrote in the note first obtained by Fox News Digital, recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by the FBI in October 2021. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

In the note, Laundrie wrote that he killed Petito after she injured herself when she fell in a creek while they were attempting to make it back to their van. He also wrote: "From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."

In September 2021, Gabby's body was located by searchers in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A medical examiner determined she died from homicidal strangulation.

Laundrie vanished after returning home to Florida in Gabby's van without her and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the swampy park.

In the notebook, which the FBI provided to the families, Laundrie also wrote that he killed her to stop her suffering after she was injured during the fall into a creek.

Laundrie also wrote: "...Gabby was the love of my life, but I know [adored] by many. I’m so very sorry to her family because I love them. I’d [consider] her younger siblings my best of friends… I am sorry to my family, this [is] a shock to them as well terrible grief.”

Last month, Petito’s mother and father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate in Florida. They are seeking damages of $30,000.

During a hearing last week, Laundrie's family did not appear along with their attorneys.

The film is part of Lifetime's "Stop Violence Against Women" public affairs initiative.

No word yet on who is starring in the film. It is slated to be released later this year.

To read the entire Fox News story click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.