Film Being Produced In Hudson Valley Looking For Actors, Extras

Calling all actors or just regular Joes who are interested in appearing in a new movie filming in the Hudson Valley.

The film "A Paracosm," by HeroBoy Productions is looking for numerous extras and actors to appear in the production filming in Eastern Dutchess County for several days in August.

The "low budget" coming-of-age film, which is equal parts dark comedy and magical realism, tells the story of Turner, an apathetic ex-college athlete that runs an Air BnB upstate alongside an imaginary, terminally ill mother figure.

Currently, casting is looking for the following paid background parts including union and non-union:

40 concert audience: All ages, all ethnicities. Dates: Friday, Aug. 26.

4 basketball players: Male, tall, early to mid-20s, frat boy type, all ethnicities. Dates: Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12.

Lactose intolerant man: Male, 20s. Dates: Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Prayer woman: Female, 20s. Dates: Monday, Aug. 8.

Lighting/burger guy: Early 30s, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, auburn curly hair, blue eyes. Dates: Thursday, Aug. 25, Friday, Aug. 26.

4 Burger joint patrons: 20s and 30s, all ethnicities. Dates: Thursday, Aug. 25.

4 film crew: 20s, all ethnicities, "young" & "hip" artsy types. Dates: Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17.

If you are interested, submit your headshot and resume to nicolasralvo@gmail.com.

If you don’t have a headshot, send a selfie. If you don’t have a resume, send some information about yourself.

For questions, including pay rates, ask in the email.

