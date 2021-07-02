Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Farmer's Market Approved For Greenburgh Town Hall Parking Lot

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Officials have approved a weekly farmer's market in the parking lot of the Greenburgh Town Hall.
Officials have approved a weekly farmer's market in the parking lot of the Greenburgh Town Hall. Photo Credit: File

Have a green thumb?

Lawmakers in Greenburgh have approved a new resolution that will bring a weekly farmer’s market to the heart of the town, right in the parking lot of the Town Hall.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said that from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on every Thursday between Aug. 5 and Oct. 28.

Feiner noted that Greenburgh was the first community in Westchester to have a farmer’s market - on East Hartsdale near the Hartsdale train station - which began more than 30 years ago.

Since then, markets have been popping up across Westchester and surrounding counties.

Feiner noted that the East Hartsdale Avenue farmer’s market will continue to operate. The Town Hall market will be chaired by Town Clerk Judith Beville, who has been in charge of the committee overseeing the implementation of the new market.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.