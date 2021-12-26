Farm-Fresh Menu, Unique Setting Makes This Hudson Valley Eatery Stand Out

A Northern Westchester restaurant is known for its unique setting and farm-fresh ingredients.

Purdy's Farmer & the Fish in North Salem is located next to a four-acre farm, where the owners grow the restaurant's produce.

The restaurant is open for brunch, lunch and dinner, and offers a variety of sea food dishes and a raw bar.

Some menu highlights include the "Down East" Lobster roll, Big eye tuna, shrimp cocktail and a wide selection of oysters.

"This is the cutest spot ever - the entire restaurant is on a farm and in a farm house that was built in the 1700s Asian styled farm as it's built into the hill," wrote Michele M., of Glen Cove, in a Yelp review. "The food was absolutely delicious everything was fresh and filled with flavor! My main course was my absolute favorite I got the big eye tuna with the shrimp fried rice.. wow wow wow."

The eatery is located at 100 Titicus Road in North Salem.

The kitchen is open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.

Find the full menu on the restaurant's website.

