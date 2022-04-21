Ex-Navy Officer, TV Analyst From Region Is In Ukraine, Joining Fight Against Russia

A familiar face on cable news and upstate New York resident has joined Ukraine’s fight against Russia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Malcolm Nance, a former naval intelligence officer and longtime terrorism and national security analyst for the network, made the revelation Monday, April 18, during an appearance on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show, the outlet reported.

Originally from Philadelphia, Nance now resides in New York's Capital DIstrict, in Stottville, in Columbia County.

Donning full camo, body armor, and holding an assault rifle, Nance told Reid that he was now part of the “International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, alright? It’s time to take action here,’” he told Reid. “I am here to help this country fight what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass-murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

In a post on his official Twitter account that same day, Nance is seen wearing full protective gear and holding a long gun with the caption: "I'm DONE talking. #JoinTheLegion #Stoprussia #SlavaUkraini."

In February, he participated in a virtual discussion titled, “Fighting Domestic Terrorism: The Battle In Our Backyard,” hosted by the advocacy group Indivisible Columbia NY.

The event focused on the reported rise in white supremacy activity in the Hudson Valley from groups like the Oath Keepers, Patriot Front, and Proud Boys, including the posting of recruitment signs for supremacy groups.

Click here for the full story from The Hollywood Reporter.

