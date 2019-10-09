Contact Us
Dozens Of Dogs, Cats Rescued From Hurricane Dorian Up For Adoption In Area

Kathy Reakes
Two of the puppies rescued from Hurrican Dorian.
Two of the puppies rescued from Hurrican Dorian. Photo Credit: North Shore Animal League

Dozens of dogs and cats rescued by the North Shore Animal League America’s Emergency Response Team from shelters in North and South Carolina following Hurricane Dorian are up for adoption.

The team, which headed out on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and returned with a mobile unit of needy animals on Sunday, Sept. 8, said the trip was possible with donations from the community.

One of the team members loading a rescued dog.

In all, the team returned with 35 felines and 19 canines rescued from shelter partners affected by the storm. They also dropped much-needed supplies to the overwhelmed shelters.

"Given the circumstances and overcrowded conditions, these animals would likely have been euthanized," the League said.

One of the team members with a rescued dog.

The team took shelter inland with the animals in Charlotte, North Carolina, waiting out the storm. Once passed, they began their trek home.

The animals, some who had been neglected or abused,  will be seen by veterinarians, groomed, and put up for adoption.

One of the kittens rescued.

In total, more than 50 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens were cared for by the team.

For adoption information, click here. To follow on Facebook, click here .

