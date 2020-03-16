Don’t Live In Pain, Learn More About A Knee Replacement Today

Exceptional orthopedic care, available at Phelps

We know knee pain can affect your quality of life and put a strain on performing daily activities. At Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, our dedicated orthopedic team is here to help. Our orthopedic surgeons are experts in many surgical techniques for knee replacement and will tailor their approach to fit your specific needs.

What causes knee pain?

Knee pain can be caused by a variety of conditions and issues, including:

Arthritis (knee osteoarthritis, which is a wearing away of the natural cushioning of the knee)

Back ailments

Bursitis (inflammation that affects the small, fluid-filled sacs called bursae, that cushion the bones, tendons, and muscles near joints; common in the knees, elbows, and shoulders)

Focal cartilage defect

Hip ailments

Meniscus tear

Sprains and ligament tears

Stress fractures

Tendonitis

What is knee osteoarthritis?

Knee osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and the leading cause of disability worldwide. Dr. Jason Hochfelder, Orthopedic Surgeon, is a hip and knee specialist for Phelps Hospital who is committed to providing excellent care to his patients. Dr. Hochfelder likes to make this comparison for his patients: “Having an arthritic knee is like rubbing two rocks together, and a replaced knee is like rubbing two pieces of Jell-O together.” Knee osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease that occurs when the cartilage or “cushion” between joints deteriorate, which causes pain, stiffness, and swelling.

What are your options?

The main purpose of a knee replacement is to restore your quality of life and improve function. At Phelps, our staff wants to help people return to the activities that they enjoy—without the pain that currently exists. In addition to exercise, there are multiple treatment options to consider before you and your doctor choose knee replacement surgery.

When knee pain and/or function due to arthritis interferes with quality of life and other treatments aren't helping, it is usually time to consider a knee replacement.

There are surgeries for partial and full knee replacement. The knee has three areas, and when only one area is affected with arthritis, often, we will replace only that part of the knee. A partial knee replacement is a smaller surgery than total knee surgery and is accompanied by a faster recovery time.

Understanding minimally invasive surgery

Surgery typically takes 60-75 minutes, and recovery begins before surgery. Range of motion, body weight, and stamina are all factors that indicate how quickly and effectively each patient recovers.

Most of the time surgery is performed with spinal anesthesia, which means patients are sedated and are numb from the waist down and do not feel anything. Minimally invasive techniques and newer technology, such as computer assistance and 3D printing, allow for more accurate placement of implants, optimized patient recovery, and implants, that in most cases, will last forever.

Benefits of minimally invasive surgery

Go up and down stairs the day after surgery

Get out of bed and walk the same day of surgery

Return to driving in 3-6 weeks

No need for assistive devices after 3-6 weeks

Go home after 1-2 days in the hospital

Experience less bleeding

More mobility after surgery

More accurate placement of implants which can last forever

According to Dr. Hochfelder, after surgery, the most important thing you can do is “listen to your body and recover at your own pace.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing severe knee pain that is disrupting your quality of life, don't suffer, contact our Orthopedic Department at (914) 298-2620.