Don't Drink It: 150K Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer Recalled Due To Water Bottle Resemblance

Federal officials are cautioning Americans to be wary of a hand sanitizer that was packaged to resemble bottled water bottles and is now subject to a massive recall.

American Screening announced that it is voluntarily recalling 153,336 units of hand sanitizer sold nationwide that contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol packaged in 8-ounce containers that could pose the risk of consumption.

According to the FDA, the product has a small water bottle shape with a black flip-top cap or clear cap with a blue pouring spout. It also has the UPC code 8 4005051579 2.

The recalled products have expiration dates of May 21, 2022, and May 24, 2022, for black-capped bottles, while the items with clear caps have no listed expiration date.

To date, there have been no reports of any adverse events related to the current recall.

“Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, could potentially result in alcohol toxicity,” the FDA noted.

“Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal. Furthermore, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery.

"Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects," officials said.

“Ingesting alcohol by people with alcohol addiction may interfere with maintaining abstinence. Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.”

