Clarkstown Daily Voice
Sirens Will Sound At Full Volume For About Four Minutes In New Indian Point Test
DJ Denies Bill Clinton's Request To Turn Down Music At Chic Hamptons Hotel, Report Says

Bill and Hillary Clinton march in New Castle's Memorial Day parade in downtown Chappaqua Photo Credit: File photo
Maidstone in East Hampton Photo Credit: Google Maps

The DJ at a chic Hamptons hotel reportedly refused former President Bill Clinton’s request to turn down the music during a late-night dinner.

Page Six reported the former president and Northern Westchester resident was dining with wife Hillary Clinton, Jon Bon Jovi, and former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine at Maidstone in East Hampton on Friday, Aug. 23, when he asked for the music to be turned down and was rebuffed by the DJ.

The report states that a witness said that, “Bill asked the staff to turn down the music as the late-night music scene was just beginning because there were still people having dinner (and their table was deep in political discussion). They were told ‘no’ by the DJ. The wait staff was pleading with the DJ to turn down the music, but the DJ wasn’t having it.”

The Clintons - who are longtime Chappaqua residents - reportedly stayed at the restaurant until around 11 p.m.

Earlier this summer , the Clintons didn’t mind the loud tunes, taking in a Billy Joel show at Madison Square Garden and getting a shout out at an Earth Wind & Fire concert at the Beacon Theatre.

