Diner In Hudson Valley Hailed For Having 'Something For Everyone'

For those looking for a spot where they can order just about anything they want, there's a Westchester diner that's just the spot.

The Fountain Diner in Hartsdale is known for its continental cuisine that offers a wide range of favorites from American, Greek, and Mexican dishes that are always cooked to order, and if the food is not fresh, the meal is on the house.

Locals, foodies, and online reviewers all know about the Fountain Diner and grant them many five-star reviews.

From breakfast to dinner, it's doesn't seem anyone can find something they don't like on the large menu.

"I am so impressed with this place!!!," Yelp reviewer Aaron M. from the Bronx wrote. "They have something for everyone, including many vegetarian options. I had the falafel wrap, grape leaves, and Sana'Ani Yemeni coffee. The flavors were amazing, complex, and balanced. The server was beyond outstanding, kind, attentive, and engaged even though it was the lunch rush. Also, the decor is super cute. We will definitely be back!"

There's are lots of favorites on the menu including the gyros, the turkey and avocado pita, burgers, the turkey and dressing, the whole scope of breakfast items, pasta dishes, and much fancier dinner entrees including seafood and steaks.

Let's just say if you can't find something you like on the menu, something is wrong.

"The Fountain Diner is one of the best," wrote Ryan C. of Yonkers. "Today I got the Nutella Pancakes with Bananas. The food is amazing and the wait staff is great."

The diner also offers a wide range of drinks from shakes and sodas to wine and cocktails.

Prices are very moderate for the amount of food you receive. Reviewers rave about the excellent service.

The restaurant is located at 31 S Central Ave., in Hartsdale.

For takeout, you can order online here.

